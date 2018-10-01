Grant money helps give Turning Point in Roanoke an updated look

ROANOKE, Va. - A place of refuge from domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking has just undergone a makeover. Phase one of the renovations at Salvation Army's Turning Point included work on the bathroom, and new flooring, walls and electrical work.

The Roanoke Women's Foundation supported the project with a $90,000 grant in 2015. The nonprofit say those staying at the shelter deserve the best regardless of their situation.

"And so we believe that as a community we need to give them the best. They can feel welcome. They can feel loved. They can come and it's a nice bright environment that is clean: that is safe. Some of them refer to it as a bed-and-breakfast. It just has a nice loving open comfortable feeling. And that's what we want people to experience," said Capt. Monica Seiler, Salvation Army.

Phase two of the renovations will be starting soon to replace the roof, lighting and ceiling tiles. Some of the money for the work came from private donors.





