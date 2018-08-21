A live emergency drill is held at Washington and Lee University

LEXINGTON, Va.- - There were lots of law enforcement and emergency officials at Washington and Lee University on Tuesday. School leaders are working to keep students safe.

The university performed a drill on campus as part of its emergency preparedness program. Organizers said this was to provide the university and local first responders with an opportunity to both practice and evaluate their response to a campus emergency.

"When you do what we do, in terms of working with students and working with campuses, we feel like we have an obligation to keep students safe. And so, even though we are really lucky to be in the environment we are, we don't want to be caught off guard," said Sidney Evans, vice president for student affairs and dean of students.

The Lexington Police Department, the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office, Lexington Fire & Rescue and the Rockbridge County Department of Fire, EMS and Emergency Management participated in the drill.

Evans said this was the first time Washington and Lee University performed a live drill.



