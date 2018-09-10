Lynchburg, Danville monitoring Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is still in the Atlantic Ocean, but as it makes its way toward a potential arrival in Virginia, many localities are already making plans to be prepared.

In Danville, city departments say they are mobilizing to best prepare residents for the possible impacts of the storm.

According to officials, the Danville Public Works Department will be providing sand for public use at the following locations:

Coates Recreation Center

The recycling area at South Boston Road and Halifax Road

Old Schoolfield mill parking lot on Bishop Avenue

Empty lot at the corner of Main Street and Memorial Drive

In preparation for Florence, Danville Public Works is getting water pumps ready for flood-prone streets, and six contract line crews have been hired from Thursday until the end of the storm to restore power as needed and assist with tree trimming.

Danville officials urge residents to pay attention to Florence's development and to have an emergency kit that can support them and their family for at least 72 hours.

10 News received this statement from Jes Gearing with Lynchburg Water Resources:

"The staff at Lynchburg Emergency Services (LynComm) is carefully monitoring the storm. City leadership will convene on Wednesday morning to assess any changes in the storm’s trajectory and prepare for any impacts. Regarding our Department’s monitoring of the dam at College Lake, we will keep a close eye on the weather and will put our Emergency Action Plan into effect when it is needed. That EAP includes monitoring the dam at regular intervals and, if it reaches a critical level, issuing an evacuation order again."

