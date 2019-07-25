New 'Little Free Libraries' debut in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - There's a new way for you to get books to read in Roanoke County.

Three "Little Free Libraries" opened Thursday afternoon.

They are at Garst Mill, Waldron and Green Hill parks.

Steven Butler, 18, made the libraries for his Eagle Scout project.

The libraries are filled with books that anyone can take.

When you're done reading them, either put them back or replace them with another book.

"I like to build things. It's fun to see your creations just come together and have it all built and seeing it finished is amazing," Butler said.

"We're really excited because we've been working on this for awhile, and there are a lot of people who can't get to the library," Roanoke County Library public services coordinator Darlene Smithwick said.

Six more libraries are expected to be installed throughout the county in the near future.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.