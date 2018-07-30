New permit for Pulaski County gun range causes concern in community

Pulaski Co., Va.- - A local shotgun range is in the crosshairs of community members. The owner wants to make some changes to its use. But neighbors said it's already too noisy and they're concerned for their safety.

Barry Moore Jr. owns a shotgun range that sits on his family's land off Miller Owens Road. Moore recently applied for a new permit to make some changes.

"I apologize first for not informing them correctly. I applied for a special commercial use gun range permit with the county. And what I really would like is a private membership skeet club. And the only criteria they have is for that permit," said Moore.

Neighbors close by say they're concerned for their safety and the increase in noise. Ron Powers says he hears gunshots at various times. He lives across Claytor Lake, about a mile and a half away.

"My house faces north. And you can hear each shot. Each round of fire," said Powers.

Powers said the sound from the range hurts the property value for homeowners in the community. Moore is calling the special meeting on his own to hear from neighbors who oppose the range before the permit goes to the planning commission on Aug. 14. Powers plans to attend.

"You can tell you're in a very, very peaceful place. And that's very important. And we would not like to see it disturbed," said Powers.

The range currently consist of two skeet fields. The special permit will allow Moore to train in a certain range using shotguns only.

"It's for the Virginia Tech Clay target team and the Radford University team and New River students to use. And we started at about six years ago. And they've been practicing here. It's just unfortunate that the shotgun makes noise,"

The county says if the permit is approved it will also restrict when the range is operated. The special meeting is:

Tuesday, July 31, 2018,

6:30pm at the

L. Brinkley Eure Building

behind Lewis Gale Hospital,

2400 Lee Highway, Pulaski,

Please contact Kim Wright at 540-980-7710 if you have questions before the meeting.



