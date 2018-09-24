Northstar Church back from helping with hurricane cleanup in North Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The effects of Hurricane Florence are still being felt across the Carolinas. Evacuations are underway due to potential river flooding in South Carolina.

This is also an issue for North Carolina's Cape Fear River, which isn't expected to return to normal levels until October. Meanwhile, members of a Blacksburg Church that provided relief to hurricane victims in the Tar Heel State are back home. Northstar Church unloaded supplies and water to people in Havelock.



They partnered with Brice's Creek Bible Church located in New Bern to clean up debris in eight areas in three counties. BCBC is a distribution center for the next couple days using donations from Northstar and other donations they've received from the community.

