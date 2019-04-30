Pictures from 1940s Roanoke being sought for new book on history of Star City

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Roanoke Public Library Foundation wants people to dig into their archives for some historic pictures.

The foundation is partnering with Roanoke historian Nelson Harris for his new book covering the history of the Roanoke area in the 1940s.

The Virginia Room is hosting opportunities for community members to have their pictures from that decade scanned for possible inclusion in the book.

It will be a follow-up sequel to Raymond Barnes' "A History of the City of Roanoke," which ended with the year 1939.

"There were a number of famous people that came through here and did concerts. Ella Fitzgerald. We'd love to find a picture of her performing, Duke Ellington that type of thing. It's a well researched book but but also a very engaging read," said Sheila Umberger, Director of Roanoke Public Libraries.

The first photo scanning event is Thursday at the main library at 6 p.m.

Main Library, Thursday, May 2, 6 p.m.

Main Library’s Virginia Room, Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.

Raleigh Court Branch Library, Tuesday, May 14, 12 p.m.

Williamson Road Branch Library, Wednesday, May 22, 12 p.m.

Gainsboro Branch Library, Thursday, May 30, 6 p.m.

If anyone is interested in participating, but cannot attend one of the scheduled events, please contact the Virginia Room at (540) 853-2073 or virginiaroom@gmail.com to set up an appointment to bring photos to the library for scanning.

