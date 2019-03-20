Roanoke area midwives, doulas react to new drug to help treat postpartum depression

ROANOKE, Va.- - There's now a first-of-its kind drug to treat postpartum depression and it's just been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Zulesso, the first FDA-approved drug in history to speciffcally treat postpartum depression, offers new hope to women who suffer depression after giving birth. Tara Daystar is a certified professional midwife but right now is mainly working as a doula.

"This drug seems to be useful for psychosis and provide some immediate relief. However, it has less effect on our moms with postpartum depression and anxiety. The drug has some drawbacks. There's a possibility of loss of consciousness. It doesn't sound like it would go well with breastfeeding," said Daystar.

Zulresso is administered as a single 60-hour IV drip. Daystar prefers a holistic approach.

"Many more hours of sleep where you can get a complete sleep cycle as a new mom. It can get better with blood sugar balance. It can improve with counseling," said Daystar.

Studies show the drug is effective regardless of when postpartum depression begins. Mandy Irby, The Birth Nurse, calls the drug a breakthrough. She knows how difficult postpartum depression can be.

"A part of medication really does sound great especially one that works almost immediately. That is awesome and I can see it definitely saving lives," said Irby.

But on the other hand, she says it can be overwhelming since it requires a hospital stay. She'd like to see how the drug advances.

"I think the study sizes are small and the FDA has not given the OK for breastfeeding. I see it as a last resort medication. It's expensive," said Irby.

The initial list price for Zulresso in the United States will be $7,450 per vial, resulting in a projected average course of therapy cost of $34,000 per patient before discounts, according to the company.

The medication will be available in June. It's unclear if insurance will cover the drug.



