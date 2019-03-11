Roanoke emergency management intern helping communities prepare for disasters

ROANOKE, Va. - A call to local churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith-based organizations to help their worshipers be ready for an emergency.

Michelle Tringali loves helping others. It's evident in her job as a communication officer with the City of Roanoke E-911 Center, something she been doing for the last 10 years. She started reviewing their emergency operations plan in the center and thought about how she can tie in faith -based organizations to effect change during disasters.

She is now using her skills learned an intern with the Department of Emergency Management.

"There is over 100 of them in Roanoke city," said Tringali.

While working toward a degree in emergency management from Frederick Community College in Maryland, Tringali is helping her own church in Blacksburg and Crystal Spring Baptist Church in Roanoke with their own emergency operation plan.

"Lockdown events, shelter in place. Things that can prepare them for unfortunate events. Active threats. Things we should not have to deal with," said Tringali.

Crystal Spring Senior Pastor Jeffrey Dickson says being proactive makes their church a safer place for worshipers.

"We really love this neighborhood. We understand if something happens here or anywhere or the other churches in this neighborhood or schools it affects us all," said Dickson.

Dickson says a plan in the books would be around as the church continues to grow.

"A medical emergency, we have a lot of older people in our congregation, so what do we need to keep in min?"

Michelle was inspired to develop this program after her dear friend Wendy Winters was killed when a shooter opened fire in her newsroom at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, in June 2018.

"Just six weeks before she passed away she had done run, hide, fight training at our old church in Annapolis. I thought there's no other way I can remember her than to build in these trainings," said Dickson.

She hopes these trainings will prepare and bring people together before a tragedy happens. For more information, you can contact Tringali below.

Michelle.tringali@roanokeva.gov

Tiffany.Bradbury@RoanokeVa.gov



