Special Olympics holds Owen Grogan basketball tournament

SALEM, Va. - The Owen Grogan basketball tournament for the Special Olympics brought hundreds to Roanoke College on Sunday to cheer on athletes.

The Area 8 Roanoke Valley Special Olympics Virginia organization hosted the tournament. Athletes represented the Roanoke and New River Valleys, as well as Carroll County.

It was a complete day of tournament action with brackets and concessions. Volunteers said playing on such a big stage means a lot to the players.

"It gives them an opportunity to compete, and be the center stage, and hear everyone cheering for them," said volunteer Brooke Handy.

"That's honestly the best part. That's where the joy emanates from -- you can feel it throughout the stands."

Money raised stays in the Roanoke Valley Special Olympics programs.

The next event Area 8 will host is the annual Polar Plunge at Bissett Park in Radford on Feb. 23.

