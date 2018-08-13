Traffic changes to come to Colonial Avenue project this week

ROANOKE, Va.- - A heads-up for those driving on Colonial Avenue near Virginia Western Community College this week: There will be several traffic changes as the $6.2 million project continues.

Engineers said two roundabouts will be implemented at two Colonial Avenue intersections of Overland Road and McNeil Drive this week. Lots of progress has been made since the project started this summer.

So far, most of the work has been underground utility work. The city wants to get the circular traffic patterns started before the new semester begins for Virginia Western students next week.

"Right now we are doing the bay stone and the foundation in. That will be followed by paving. And they are going to put in the temporary markings for the roundabouts. The roundabouts won't have the curb and gutters and everything. It won't be finished, but we will have barrels and markings designating the directions," said Luke Pugh, city engineer.

Traffic lights will be removed once the roundabouts are marked with signage. The project is on schedule and on budget.



