Two men arrested, charged with 26 combined child sex crimes

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - As part of an ongoing investigation by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, authorities arrested two Virginia men, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said.

Jason Marquis, 39, of Coleman Falls, Virginia, was arrested and charged with eight counts of taking indecent liberties with children, nine counts of using a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of solicitation of child pornography.

Timothy Clark, 23, of Buena Vista, was charged with eight counts of using a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office said Marquis and Clark were arrested on April 10 and April 11, respectively.

