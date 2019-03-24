Loved ones of deceased woman continue to fight for answers

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Loved ones are still looking for answers in the death of a woman from Halifax County.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered in a fight for justice for Emma Layne.

They're hoping someone will come forward with information.

The 52-year-old was last seen leaving the Cody Convenience Store in Nathalie, where she worked, in June 2017.

Five months later, hunters found her remains in a shallow grave off of Sandy Ridge Road.

Deputies are investigating her death as a homicide.

