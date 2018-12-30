Love's Travel Stop to open this week in Low Moor

LOW MOOR, Va. - The nation’s industry-leading travel stop network, Love’s Travel Stops will open a new travel stop in Low Moor, Virginia this week.

The new travel stop will be located at Winterberry Avenue just off I-64. As 10 News reported, the business will add 80 new jobs to Alleghany County and 56 truck parking spaces.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony 11 a.m. Jan 3. During the ceremony, Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to Alleghany High School.



