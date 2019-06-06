LU grad completes 'American Ninja Warrior' course

Brookneal, VA -

A local man has officially become an “American Ninja Warrior.” Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton of Brookneal took his shot at the “American Ninja Warrior” course in Atlanta on Wednesday’s episode and beat it in his rookie run.

“It was a dream come true,” Singleton said.

Known on the show as the “Country Boy Ninja,” Singleton has been working out five to six days a week for the past year and 1/2 to make it on the show.

Turns out, it paid off.

He has plans to become a youth pastor and plans to go back to divinity school this fall. He says he looks forward to taking on the course again.



