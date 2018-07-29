Lynchburg man shot in the head overnight, not cooperating with police

LYNCHBURG - A 20-year-old man was shot in the head early Sunday morning in Lynchburg, but is expected to recover.

Lynchburg police said the shooting happened sometime around 3 a.m. near 10th Street and Floyd Street in Lynchburg. Police were called to the scene after multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find a victim but did find two vehicles damaged by gunshots parked in the 1000 block of Floyd Street. At 3:20 a.m. Lynchburg police were notified by Lynchburg General Hospital staff that a man had arrived with a gunshot wound.

Officers went to the hospital and met with the 20-year-old victim who has only been identified as man living in Lynchburg. The victim had a single gunshot wound to the side of his head, but is expected to recover. As of 9 a.m. he was still being treated at the hospital. Police said he is not cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



