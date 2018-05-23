Make sure your kids are safe while swimming this summer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - We're just a few days from the unofficial start of summer. That means more people will be trying to cool off in the lake, pool or ocean.

Being in the water is the favorite place to be for many kids during the hot months.

Splash Valley aquatics supervisor Jen Ewan says her staff is trained through an aquatics safety risk management program.

Splash Valley anticipates opening this weekend to a large crowd. And even with 60 lifeguards already on duty, it's also up to parents to do their part.

"Make sure they're watching their children as well. As much as these lifeguards are trained there could be something that might be missed," said Ewan.

A new report from Safe Kids.org estimates 1,000 children drown in a single year between May and August.

Most of the drownings happen in open waters not pools.

Illnesses linked to water is another concern. Ways to swim healthy include: don't swim sick. practice proper personal hygiene and don't swallow the water.

Pools and water parks in the area are inspected before opening for the season. You can ask to see the water quality at every public pool. You can also check that information online through the Virginia Department of Health.

