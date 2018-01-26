WSLS 10 general manager becomes a 'big' for a day

ROANOKE, Va. - WSLS 10 general manager Jaimie Leon is making a difference, serving as a "big" for a day.

To mark National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs unmatched "littles" to high-profile "bigs" in the community.

Thursday afternoon, fourth-grader Samara Andrews received a tour of the WSLS 10 station.

For Samara, her favorite parts of the day were coming in, looking around, receiving her tour and meeting her big sister.

"Watching somebody, a 10-year-old walking around the station and seeing her eyes open up, and the opportunities and the things they can do, different things, that's always nice watching it through their eyes," said Leon.

Samara and the other littles taking part in the single-day mentorship event are all waiting for a permanent "big."

Click here if you are interested in volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia.

