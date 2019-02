HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A wood stove malfunction caused a fire in the Collinsville area of Henry County, authorities said.

Officials with the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters arrived around 10:34 a.m. to 4065 Daniels Creek Road to extinguish the fire, which engulfed the home, according to department Chief Tyler Beam.

No injuries were reported, according to Beam.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.