Man and woman found dead in car with gunshot wounds on Route 23 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Va. - A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a car on the side of the road on Route 23 in Lee County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said they were responding to a call about a traffic crash but instead found the two victims dead in the car. The bodies were transported to a medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and examination, said authorities.

Troopers said the incident is under investigation.

