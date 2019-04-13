Man arrested for shooting in Lynchburg on Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the leg. Leon R. Rose of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The shooting happened in Lynchburg in the 500 block of Norwood Street. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, police were notified about the shooting after the victim arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim is expected to recover and was released from the hospital.

During the investigation, police identified Rose as the suspect. Police said two men were leaving Rose’s home in a vehicle when Rose shot at the vehicle.

Police got a search warrant for the residence in the 500 block of Norwood St along with several warrants for Rose. The Lynchburg Police Department Tactical Unit executed the search warrant Saturday morning. A short time later, Leon Rose was located in the area and taken into custody without incident.

Rose was released into the custody of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact Detective Tucker at (434) 455-6116. They may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



