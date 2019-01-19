Man arrested in connection with vehicle thefts, Lynchburg police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and firearms violations, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police took into custody Keenan Perkins, who was charged on 12 counts for alleged theft, possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

The incidents have been occurring since December and took place on Oakdale Drive, Memorial Avenue, Mansfield Avenue, Oakley Avenue, Richmond Street and Euclid Avenue.



