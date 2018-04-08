Man charged for allegedly shooting woman multiple times

LYNCHBURG - A Lynchburg man is in jail after allegedly shooting a woman several times in the leg.

The investigation began when officers responded to the emergency room at Lynchburg General Hospital because of a possible malicious wounding.

When officers arrived they found a woman with several gunshot wounds to her legs.

The woman was admitted to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police said she is in stable condition.

After further investigation police arrested 20-year-old Hunter Cooper. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Cooper was charged with the following:

• Malicious Wounding

• Use of a firearm while in commission of a felony

• Shooting within a dwelling

• Reckless handling of a firearm

• Discharge a firearm within the City of Lynchburg

Cooper is currently being held at the Lynchburg BRRJA with no bond.



