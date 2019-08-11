Man charged with reckless driving after killing a motorcyclist in a two-vehicle crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Tazewell County at 12:32 p.m. Friday.

A truck was traveling west on Route 626; as it was coming through a curve, it entered the center of the road and hit another car traveling in the eastbound lane.

Motorcyclist James Mitchell, 30, lost control when he swerved to avoid the oncoming truck. The motorcycle went down and slid underneath the truck. Mitchell died at the scene.

The truck driver, Joshua Shortt, 37, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Shortt was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.