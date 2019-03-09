Man dead after crash in Buchanan County, officials say

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Buchanan County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at about 3:29 p.m. on Route 83, less than a mile south of White Oak Road.

Officials said a Chevrolet Blazer was heading east on Route 83 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a Toyota 4Runner heading west.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. The driver of the Chevrolet had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials said charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.