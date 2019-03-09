Man dead after crash in Buchanan County, officials say

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Buchanan County, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at about 3:29 p.m. on Route 83, less than a mile south of White Oak Road.
Officials said a Chevrolet Blazer was heading east on Route 83 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a Toyota 4Runner heading west.
The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. The driver of the Chevrolet had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Officials said charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
