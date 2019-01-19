Man dead after crash in Henry County, officials say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after a crash Friday evening in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

Officials said the crash, which involved one vehicle, occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Route 610, half a mile south of Route 621.

A 1996 Nissan Pathfinder was heading south on Route 610 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and struck an embankment and trees, officials said.

The driver was identified by Virginia State Police as Timothy Adkins, 49, of Martinsville. Officials said he was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

