Man gets 23 years in fatal shooting over joke about sneakers

NORFOLK, Va. - A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for fatally shooting a man during an argument that started over a joke about sneakers.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Lloyd "Buddy" Whitley-Cuffee was sentenced Friday in the 2017 killing of 23-year-old Keith "Byrd" Moore.

A witness testified that Moore was making fun of Whitley-Cuffee's younger brother's black Pumas outside a convenience store the night of April 13, 2017.

The witness said Jaquan Whitley told Moore he was going to have someone beat him up. That led to the eventual confrontation between Moore and Whitley's older brother. Moore challenged Whitley-Cuffee to a fight, but Whitley-Cuffee pulled out a gun and shot Moore.

In October, Whitley-Cuffee pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.



