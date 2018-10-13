Man hospitalized after Roanoke County car crash

ROANOKE COUNTY - Roanoke County police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, it happened in the 4,000 block of Challenger Avenue in

northeast Roanoke near Kroger.

The driver, Adin Rizvanovic was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital.

According to police, alcohol may be a factor in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.

The eastbound lane of Challenger Avenue was shut down to thru traffic.



