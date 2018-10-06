Man hospitalized after Christiansburg crash involving motorcycle, officials say

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Blacksburg man has been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Christiansburg involving a motorcycle, officials said.

Christiansburg police officers went to the crash at the intersection of North Franklin Street and Shoppers Way at 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers determined David Britt, 68, had been operating a three-wheel motorcycle on southbound North Franklin Street when, according to witnesses, he ran a red light and struck a vehicle that was turning onto North Franklin Street from Shoppers Way, officials said. The motorcycle traveled across North Franklin Street, striking two more vehicles.

Officials said Britt was ejected. The motorcycle, without Britt, continued traveling and struck another vehicle.

Britt was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, officials said. No other motorists were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

