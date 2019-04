BEDFORD - A man was killed early Saturday morning after jumping in front of a moving vehicle, according to police.

It happened along route 460 in Bedford County. State Police are investigating the incident.

Sgt. Richard Garletts, with Virginia State Police, said it is believed the pedestrian intentionally jumped in front the vehicle that hit him.

No names have been released.

