Man killed by train after refusing to move from tracks, police say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A man was killed by a Norfolk-Southern train in Campbell County on Saturday afternoon after he sat in the middle of the tracks and refused to move, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities said the train engineer blew his horn repeatedly to alert the man, but he still refused to move from a crossing at Plum Branch Road in Concord.

The train wasn't able to stop in time and struck the man, who died at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are still in the process of confirming the man's identity.

