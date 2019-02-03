Man shot and killed overnight in Roanoke

ROANOKE CITY - Roanoke police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight.

Roanoke City police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 1300 block of Maple Ave SW. When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)334-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.



