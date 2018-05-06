Man shot at Low Moor Penny's Diner, deputies say

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - A man was rushed to an area hospital after being shot at a Low Moor Penny's Diner early Sunday, officials said.

Deputies arrived at the diner around 4:15 a.m. to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alleghany County Sheriff's Office officials said they arrested Intell J. Allen, 21, in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Allen is being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-965-1770 ext. 106.

