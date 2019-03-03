Man shot overnight near Rozana Mediterranean Grill in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG - A man was shot in Lynchburg near the Rozana Mediterranean Grill just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Lynchburg police said officers were called to the restaurant on Fort Avenue for a report of a disorderly person.

When officers arrived they found a man had been shot in his left arm.

The man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital by the Lynchburg Fire Department where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

LPD Criminal Investigations Unit and Forensics Unit also helped with the investigation.

There is no word on a suspect in the case.

Police are asking for anyone who may be a witness to or who has information about the incident to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.



