Man sought after woman shot during argument in Martinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man after a woman was shot during an argument Sunday evening in Martinsville.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office officials said Donrell Markese Rucker, 41, and Lavonna Giles, 25, neighbors on Cedarwood Court, got into an argument around 7 p.m. and a shot was fired that struck Giles in the leg.

Giles was taken to SOVAH Health to be treated, but deputies were unable to track Rucker down.

Charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon have been brought against Rucker.

He is described as black, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He had brown eyes and dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the incident or Rucker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

