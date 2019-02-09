Man sought for malicious wounding after Dollar General shooting arrested in Danville

DANVILLE - A man police had been searching for was arrested Saturday morning in Danville. Danville police arrested Matthew Dustin Moore,30, at 1:30 AM in the 1300 block. of Piney Forest Rd. Moore was wanted in suspicioun for malicious wounding in connection to an investigation of a man shot outside of a Dollar General store in Danville, police said.

Officers on patrol found Moore's pickup truck on the side of a road.

Police said he and the victim knew each other, and had some kind of interaction Friday, and then met up at the store on South Boston Road. Police are investigating why Moore and the victim met.

He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Danville City Jail with no bond. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

