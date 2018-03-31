Man wanted for Va. murder caught under fake name in Florida

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Authorities arrested a Portsmouth man Friday who was using a fake name to avoid police.

NBC affiliate WAVY in Portsmouth reported that U.S. Marshals said members of law enforcement arrested Darryl Faine during a traffic stop in Jacksonville. He's wanted in the 2015 murder of 26-year-old Monique Landis, of Portsmouth, who was shot and killed in December 2015 at an apartment. Faine's charges include second-degree murder.

WAVY reported that Marshals said Faine had been living under the alias "Carl Jones" for two years, bouncing between different homes and working under-the-table jobs.

Faine will be held at Duval County Jail in Jacksonville until he's returned to Virginia.