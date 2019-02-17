Manhunt underway after Bluefield officer shot and wounded

BLUEFIELD, WV - Virginia state police are sending out an alert after the shooting of a Bluefield West Virginia police officer.

The officer was wounded but is alive. More details about the officer's condition hasn’t been released.



State Police are asking for the public’s help finding the shooter, Donquale Gray, 25, of Bluefield. Gray is described as 6’1”, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous and as of now, on foot, after his vehicle was recovered in Bluefield.

His vehicle is a blue 2008 Toyota Varis hatchback with West Virginia registration of 53U-974.

If you know where Gray might be, you're asked to call the Bluefield Police Department at 276-326-2621.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.