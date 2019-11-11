Mariana is still looking for a family: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Mariana will always keep you laughing. The 13-year old can crack a fantastic joke and find the humor in anything. Mariana is very girly and fully embraces this characteristic.

If she looks familiar, that's because she was featured last year during 30 Days of Hope. Now, a year later, she is still looking for a family.

We asked Mariana last year if she could pick the kind of family she wanted, what kind of family would she pick?

"One that won't leave me," she said.

She is always up on the latest fashion trends and can put together a stellar outfit. Mariana loves shoes, with her favorite style being boots. Mariana loves to go shopping and would love to have a shopping friend who could help her find great deals and new trends. Mariana really enjoys doing make-up and feeling glamorous. Mariana's dream job is to be a pop star. She is always willing to give a car ride concert where you will get a front row ticket to her singing her heart out. She enjoys country, pop, and Christian music and is always able to provide a suggestion for a choice song. She stays current on the gossip of the rich and famous.

Mariana loves ice cream but is also very motivated by her decisions of choosing to live a healthy lifestyle. Mariana has a very playful sass about her that makes her nothing but lovable.

Mariana will do best with a family who will be patient with her and provide strong support for her emotional care needs. Mariana is a very smart girl and needs others who are motivated to support her in education.

If you have questions about Mariana or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.

