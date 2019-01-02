Martinsville fire department investigating New Year's Eve house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville Fire and EMS is investigating a house fire that happened at 6:21 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities said residents at a house at the 1200 block of Mulberry Road in Martinsville reported the house fire at their home, with signs of smoke and flames in the attic.

When Martinsville Fire arrived at the scene, they said that the two homeowners had made it out of the house along with their dogs. They said that two cats were missing, with one being found inside the house later by firefighters.

Firefighters were at the scene of the fire until about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities. They said firefighters fought flames on the outside of the home but stopped due to extreme heat and risk of a collapse.

The Martinsville Fire & EMS Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating the fire at this time.

