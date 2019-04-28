Martinsville police collect 219 pounds of unused prescription drugs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The Martinsville Police Department collected 219 pounds of unused prescription pills that will go on to be destroyed thanks to a drug takeback day, according to the department's Facebook page.

The drug takeback day is to help "stop potentially dangerous drugs from getting to our streets," according to the department. The collection happened Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Large trash bags were filled with unused prescription drugs, and 219 pounds was collected throughout the day.

