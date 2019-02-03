Martinsville police searching for suspect after man shot in the chest

MARTINSVILLE - Martinsville Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the chest.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Rivermont Heights Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to BTW21, the man shot was 32 years old. Police have not released the man’s name or his condition. He was taken to SOVAH Health by Martinsville Fire and EMS.

BTW21 reports the shooter ran away from the scene on foot toward Memorial Boulevard.

10 News is working to get more information.



