Mason: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Mason is a young boy who loves to read. He has done a tremendous amount of reading, most notably The Lord of the Rings and The Chronicles of Narnia series. His favorite classes in school are Music and History and he is fascinated by Greek mythology and heroes. Given the opportunity to visit anywhere on earth, Mason would choose to tour Germany.

As an animal lover, the 11-year old happily manages his responsibilities regarding family pets. Generally Mason would rather watch organized sports on TV rather than play himself, and hockey is his favorite. But get Mason outside and he loves to play tag and chase with his friends.

If you would like to learn more about Mason or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.