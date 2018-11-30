MCPS receives more state funding, adds new positions, expands school programs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - After a higher than-expected enrollment in Montgomery County Public Schools this semester, additional funding from the state will allow the expansion of programs and job positions.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved the appropriation of the additional state funding totaling $386,516.

Brenda Drake, a spokeswoman for MCPS, said Friday that the additional funding will allow the hiring of two more assistant principals who will be shared between four elementary schools that each have a student enrollment between 400 and 600 students.

The elementary schools who receive the assistant principals are Kipps, Margaret Beeks, Harding Avenue and Gilbert Linkous.

Drake said MCPS will also be hiring a registered nurse to teach a CNA program in conjunction with a nursing program at New River Valley Community College. MCPS will also expand its cybersecurity coursework available to students.



