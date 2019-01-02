Winning Mega Million jackpot numbers announced

Are you the lucky winner? You could be starting the new year off in fashion with as a multimillionaire.

The Virginia Lottery announced the winning Mega Million jackpot numbers Tuesday night:

Winning numbers: 34 - 44 - 57 - 62 - 70

Mega Ball: 14

Megaplier: 4

The jackpot is at a whopping $425 million.

A number of people came out to buy tickets Tuesday at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke. It was not the lottery fever we've seen in drawings past, but there was still a buzz. Folks buying tickets saw a correlation between things that happened to them in 2018 and their luck on the first day of 2019.

"That's a lot of money, it's family first, we lost our mom in 2018 and so it's us five kids now and that goes a long way," Edith Lane said. "That's why I went ahead and got the tickets because I have been playing my mom's numbers every week."

"I'm trying to hit the Mega Millions, two weeks ago I got married and I'm trying to take my beautiful wife India on a nice honeymoon," James Shanklin said. "I have been playing my mom's numbers every week so maybe it will bring me some good luck."

Area businesses say lottery jackpots are always good for store sales.

