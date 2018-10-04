Men's Day event to show kids they can be anything

ROANOKE - Showing kids they can be anything they want to be. That is the goal of Men's Day.



Victorious Ambition is putting on the event in southside. The group wants to show kids they can be anyone they want to be in life.

There will be men with all kinds of careers there including police officers, the rescue squad and people that flip burgers in fast food restaurants.

The group teaches kids about overcoming adversity and not letting your circumstances define who you are.



"We want to tell these kids be yourself. That's one big problem we're seeing right now that they are not able to stand up and be strong, be firm in the face of adversity especially in the schools," said Lenzy Terry, with Victorious Ambition.

The event is Saturday, October 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Washington Coleman Community Center in South Boston.

Girls and boys are welcome. There will be food and it's free.

The group has donated bookbags to local schools, held financial literacy workshops and more.

