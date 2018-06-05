Methadone killed Pulaski County toddler

Information confirmed by 10 News shows that an overdose of methadone is the cause of death for a Pulaski County 3-year-old.

First responders found the child unresponsive at the Meadowview Apartments on Feb. 24.

Information obtained by 10 News shows the child had enough methadone in his bloodstream – 1.4 mg per liter of blood -- to have killed three full-grown adults.

His mother, 28-year-old Amber Lucas, is charged with felony murder in addition to child abuse and neglect leading to death.

Her bond has been denied, and she will not be in court until Aug. 20 when a date is set for her murder trial.

