Microbes turn organic waste into compost on a local farm

Several rows of compost spread across Royal Oak Farm, the largest multi-feedstock waste composting facility in Virginia on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Evington, VA. (Emily Elconin/The News & Advance via AP)

EVINGTON, Va. (AP) - More than 60% of organic waste goes into local landfills, according to Ken Newman, owner and operator of Royal Oak Farm.

That organic waste — everything from paper products to scraps and leftovers — could be recycled into compost that is healthy for the environment, he said.

Royal Oak Farm, located in Evington and in operation since 2008, is the largest multi-feedstock waste composting facility in Virginia and is authorized by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

On the 115-acre property, billions of microbes do most of the work creating compost from waste generated by municipalities, industries, businesses and universities, including James Madison University and Virginia Tech.

