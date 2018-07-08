Mission to rescue boys trapped in Thailand cave has begun

Rescue workers are seen near the Tham Luang cave complex, where 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach are trapped inside a flooded cave, in the province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, on July 8, 2018.TYRONE SIU / Reuters

CHIANG RAI, Thailand - A team of divers on Sunday began a rescue operation to try and save 12 boys and their soccer coach from the Thailand cave where they have been trapped for two weeks.

NBC News reports that police have confirmed that two boys have been rescued from the cave so far. They were taken to the hospital.

According to NBC News, Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn told reporters at a briefing Sunday that the mission to save the 12 boys and their coach from Tham Luang cave began at 10 a.m. local time. The group has been trapped inside the cave for 16 days.

A total of 18 expert divers — 13 international and five Thai — will proceed deep into the hillside through the waterlogged passages to the chamber where the team is located.

"One boy will be accompanied by two divers. They will come out of the cave one group at a time," Narongsak said.

The first rescue is expected to take hours. Narongsak said the earliest any will come out is 9 p.m. Sunday local time (10 a.m. E.T.).

A Thai army commander, Maj. Gen. Chalongchai Chaiyakam, said the ongoing rescue could take two to four days in all depending on conditions, according to the Associated Press.

