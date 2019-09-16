Moment rescued hummingbird released back into the wild caught on camera

ROANOKE, Va. - After a successful rescue of one of the tiniest creatures, a ruby-throated hummingbird, was released back into the wild thanks to staff and volunteers at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

The hummingbird was injured and nursed back to health at the Roanoke Center.

Thanks to their quick work, it only had a short stay and can now fly free back to where it belongs. Staff at the center said it is the only species seen in Southwest Virginia, but it's one of more than 350 species of hummingbirds worldwide.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.